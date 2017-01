(Algemeiner) Ahead of Friday’s inauguration of Donald Trump as the next president of the United States, a reporter from the Hebrew news site nrg took to the streets of Jerusalem to ask passersby their views on the current American leader.

Dressed as a pro-Barack Obama political activist, Zvika Klein, on behalf of Israel360.org, went out to “get authentic answers from the public.”

“I’ll be very happy to see him get the hell out,” one man said, using a Hebrew idiom meaning “good riddance.”