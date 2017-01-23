'Good Samaritan' killed in Texas mall shootout

(MY SAN ANTONIO) UPDATE: San Antonio Police Spokesman Douglas Greene said late Sunday that Converse Police had arrested a 35-year-old Hispanic man believed to be the suspect who had escaped after a fatal attempted robbery of Kay Jewelers at Rolling Oaks Mall earlier in the day.

The man, whose name was not immediately released because he had not yet gone before a magistrate, will be charged with capital murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

In a news conference just after midnight, Greene said Converse police were called to the intersection of Loop 1604 and Coppergate at about 3:45 p.m. to check out a report of a wreck. When officers arrived, they found a stolen silver vehicle had crashed. There was no one with the vehicle.