Goodbye, Obama

It’s appropriate that Barack Obama gave his “farewell address” in his political hometown. Against this backdrop of pervasive and obvious despair, Mr. Obama has completely ignored the results of his disastrous tenure. While he lives as a pretender, a deluded Great Gatsby golfer, he struts and preens as America’s first black president. In retrospect, it’d all empty symbolism obscured by the reality of his abject failures.

Who has suffered more than the black community in the Windy City? Poverty, joblessness, violence and homicide: Chicago – nicknamed Chiraq – has it all! Did Mr. Obama address the fact that Chicago has been the nation’s record-breaking murder capital for five of the eight years of his presidency? Or did he crow about his illusory “successes” like adding $9.3 trillion in debt or the fictions of a 4.7 employment rate (with 95 million people out of the workforce) and the job-killing, premium-surging debacle that is Obamacare?

America has paid a terrible price for embracing aloof Obama’s cult of personality; the superficiality of identity politics that has taken America to the brink. The only value in Mr. Obama’s self-serving Chicago bloviating is in one word: goodbye.

David L. Hunter