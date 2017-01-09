GOP chairman blasts N.Y. Times column as 'fake news'

(THE HILL) — Rep. Lamar Smith (R-Texas), the chairman of the House Science, Space and Technology Committee, on Monday blasted a New York Times column blaming climate change for the plight of starving children in Africa as “fake news.”

In a brief House floor speech, Smith dismissed columnist Nicholas Kristof’s documentation of severe droughts in the island nation of Madagascar as hyperbole aimed at “climate alarmists.”

“A good example of fake news appeared in Sunday’s New York Times. It’s a column headlined, ‘As Trump Denies Climate Change, These Kids Die,’” Smith said. “This may be a new high, or maybe a new low, for climate alarmists and their exaggerations.”