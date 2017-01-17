GOP closer to defunding Planned Parenthood

(WASHINGTONEXAMINER) — Republicans are closer than ever to defunding Planned Parenthood. And if they pull the plug on the abortion giant, House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., will deserve much of the credit.

While Ryan’s demonstrated flexibility on core principles, that post-election stretch hasn’t extended to his position on abortion. The speaker’s redoubled Republican defund efforts. If he succeeds, and the chances are good, Ryan will become the most pro-life speaker in history.

When pressed on the issue at a CNN town hall Thursday, Ryan didn’t flinch. Instead, the speaker laid out the case Republicans have been making for a decade. “We don’t want to commit taxpayer funding for abortion,” Ryan explained, “and Planned Parenthood is the largest provider.” Republicans want to redirect that $500 million toward federal health clinics instead.