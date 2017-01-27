GOP senator recycles 'Gang of 8' amnesty push

(Breitbart) Leading immigration experts say Sen. Thom Tillis’ (R-NC) latest push for amnesty ignores President Donald Trump’s mandate for cracking down on illegal immigration.

While Tillis’ legislation would increase border security, it would also grant amnesty, a type of immigration reform measure that Democrats have been demanding since the 1990s, as Breitbart Texas reported.

Mark Krikorian with the Center for Immigration Studies told Breitbart Texas the Republican establishment simply cannot give up on the idea of amnesty, comparing it to the Gang of Eight Bill which both Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) heralded at the time.

“The Gang of Eight people are relentless,” Krikorian told Breitbart Texas. “They’ve tweaked the old bill and are now trying to prop it up again.”