Gotcha! Email scammers finally get theirs

Raids on email and telephone scam centers in Spain, the Philippines and around the globe have resulted in 1,500 arrests for ploys that obtained private and personal information from consumers, which criminals then used to steal millions of dollars.

An international coalition of law-enforcement agencies said one of the scams was to have suspects pose as law-enforcement officers. They told the victims – mostly in China – that their bank accounts had been targeted by criminals and they should transfer a sum of money into another designated account to track the offenders.

However, the new account actually belonged to the criminals, who made off with the money.

According to a report from INTERPOL, there were several other scams, operated both by email and by telephone.

The law enforcement operation, known as Operation First Light 2016, concluded over the New Year’s weekend. It took place in Austria, China, Hong Kong (China), Japan, Korea, Philippines, Thailand, Timor-Leste and the United States.

The scams mostly targeted victims across Asia.

The largest of the call centers was in the Philippines, where about 1,300 Chinese workers were arrested.

Besides the scams being run out of the center, there also was money laundering and illegal online gambling, reports said.

