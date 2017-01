(FOXNEWS) — A Florida couple’s Carnival cruise vacation was almost ruined last weekend as they attempted to board the ship because one of them was carrying a 2-inch house key shaped like a gun.

Henry Echevarria, a deputy sheriff in Pasco County, Fla., was boarding a cruise ship in Port Canaveral with his wife Lisa Jan. 15 when a ship security agent halted them at the entrance.

“He pulls out my key and says ‘Oh, here’s the problem,” Echevarria told WTSP.