Health care lifts Nasdaq to new record-high close

'The market continues to wait for a catalyst'

(CNBC) — U.S. equities closed mixed after a choppy session on Tuesday, as the Nasdaq composite notched a fresh record high, while investors prepared for a key news conference from the U.S. president-elect.

“For the past few weeks, you’re seeing a tug-of-war between bulls and bears,” said Adam Sarhan, CEO at 50 Park Investments. “The market continues to wait for a catalyst.”

The Nasdaq hit a new intraday record and posted a new closing high, as health care stocks rose. The S&P 500 closed flat, with consumer discretionary leading advancers and real estate lagging. The Dow Jones industrial average fell about 30 points, after briefly flirting with the psychologically important 20,000 mark.

