Hillary comeback queen? Rumors won't die

New York (AFP) – The prospect of a Hillary Clinton comeback after her shock loss to Donald Trump could hardly be less certain, but in New York where she is revered, plenty of people dream of her running for mayor.

Her public appearances since the election have been largely confined to walks in the woods close to her Chappaqua home, where she is photographed in minimal make-up by neighbors mourning her defeat and repelled by the president-elect.

The 69-year-old former secretary of state otherwise emerged to present pop star Katy Perry with an award at a UNICEF ball and has been photographed at smart restaurants such as the Polo Bar, dining with fashion designer Ralph Lauren who custom-made the pantsuit in which she conceded defeat to Trump.