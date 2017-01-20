Horror: Starving zoo bears beg for food

(Russia Today) A horrific video has emerged of emaciated sun bears begging for food at Bandung Zoo in Indonesia. A petition calling for the zoo’s closure has garnered almost a quarter of million signatures.

The disturbing images show two bears begging for food from tourists as onlookers throw junk food to the animals in a macabre display. The unfortunate creatures are kept in a grim enclosure surrounded by murky water and no obvious signs of food.

The so-called zoo, which is located in the city of Bandung on the Indonesian island of Java, has been termed the ‘death zoo’ and has been the subject of a number scandals in the past that have seen animals at the zoo die unnecessarily.