Hot Hitler! Who's really buying 'Mein Kampf' will shock you

Hitler’s infamous “Mein Kampf” has been a hot seller in Germany since its re-publication a year ago, but many say that’s not really a significant concern by itself.

It’s the fact that the book is a symbol and its derivations are incredibly popular in Muslim nations that should be a red flag.

“‘Mein Kampf’ has the same value to a neo-Nazi as the house Hitler was born in,” Shimon Samuels, of the Simon Wiesenthal Center’s French operations, told Algemeiner.

“It’s not because the content of the book. The book is a bore. But it’s a symbol.”

And he added, “The question … is no longer ‘Mein Kampf,’ it’s the derivations of ‘Mein Kampf’ and how it is being used in other circumstances.”

He said the ideas of the book are common now in anti-Semitic texts throughout the Arab world, including those products at international book fairs recently held in Doha and Sharjah.

“That’s the frightening part. ‘Mein Kampf,’ the German edition, is only the kernel of a much broader nut we have to crack,” he warned.

In Germany, the book has sold some 85,000 copies in the last year.

It was written nearly 100 years ago and after the atrocities of World War II, it was kept mostly out of sight for seven decades.

But a year ago, when the copyright expired, the Institute of Contemporary History of Munich (IfZ), published it, in an annotated version.

The IfZ initially planned to print only 4,000 copies, but surprisingly strong demand forced the publisher to step up production. The book is now headed for its sixth print run, and those new copies will hit bookstores in late January.

The IfZ explains the interest in the publication does not signify a renewed embrace of Hitler’s views, although it could be attached to a resurgence of “rightwing” interests in the German nation where more than a million almost-exclusively Muslim immigrants have landed in recent months.

But not everyone is buying that explanation of why the book is suddenly so trendy.

“The popularity of ‘Mein Kampf’ in Germany and Europe today has little to do with the rise of the right,” says Joseph Farah, WND’s founder and CEO and author of the new book “The Restitution of All Things: Israel, Christianity and the End of the Age.” “What is happening in Europe is very clearly the result of an unholy alliance, or, perhaps, accommodation would be the more appropriate word, between the globalist left and the overtly anti-Semitic Islamic extremists, those promoting a separatist brand of Shariah law – and getting it because to deny it would be ‘Islamophobia.’

“This is why Jews in Europe today are right to be nervous. Their parents and grandparents witnessed something very similar and then unthinkable – the wholesale slaughter of most Jews in Europe at the hands of the Nazis. Whom do you suppose is the biggest audience for Hitler’s screed today in Germany? It is not only a bestseller in Germany. It is a bestseller in the Palestinian Authority, Egypt, Jordan, Syria and through the Muslim Middle East.”

Carl Gallups, a nationally known Baptist pastor and radio host, is also skeptical that anything good will come from the resurgence of “Mein Kampf.”

“I could be mistaken, but in a world that undoubtedly is growing increasingly anti-Semitic and hostile towards the nation of Israel – even among Western Christians – I doubt seriously that the resurrection of Hitler’s twisted, Jew-hating ideology expressed in ‘Mein Kampf’ is going to have the reverse impact of actually combating the evil the book promotes,” Gallups told WND. “I pray that it does. However, considering today’s profoundly prophetic geopolitical scene, I am not too hopeful.”

Gallups, author of “When the Lion Roars” and many other books, noted there was also a significant anti-Christian strain in Hitler’s beliefs. That fact, combined with the growing anti-Christian spirit Gallups perceives in today’s world, leaves the pastor doubtful “Mein Kampf” will provide any redeeming value to modern German readers.

“Of course, the publishers have a right to print the book, and people have a right to purchase it, read it, and discuss the work,” Gallups said. “However, I am skeptical of the claim that the book is actually helping to combat the ideology contained within it.”

William Murray, chairman of the Religious Freedom Coalition and author of “Utopian Road to Hell: Enslaving America and the World with Central Planning,” believes the book is being bought and read by Europeans who still strive for a utopian society, just as Hitler did.

“The dream is alive,” Murray told WND. “The love for a perfect centrally planned utopian society, no matter how deep it is buried, will always be resurrected by those who believe it can be applied ‘properly’ and made to work. The Nazi state at its core differed little from Joseph Stalin’s version of Karl Marx’s communism. Humanity is attracted to the concept of an ordered society in which all are cared for.

“The utopian dream lives on today in the form of social planners who promise us a society without bias or argument and with ‘economic equality’ (a chicken in every pot.) Today in the West it is called the ‘social justice’ movement, but it is the same impossible utopian dream that offers order, security, housing, food and education in return for total servitude.”

Pastor Mark Biltz, founder of El Shaddai Ministries and author of “God’s Day Timer: The Believer’s Guide to Divine Appointments,” agrees the renewed interest in Hitler’s memoir is more likely to augment rather than diminish interest in authoritarianism, and links it to Islamic immigration.

“Seeing the rise of interest in this book tells me people are not happy in Germany or France with their governments,” Biltz told WND. “The very places where there has been a huge rise in Islamic immigrants people are questioning their leaders. Citizens want either the state or some authoritarian figure to take control of the situation.”

Biltz sees this as a failure of globalism, as elites all around the world have tried to force their ideology onto the unwilling masses. However, he does not think proponents of global governance will go down without a fight.

“I believe the stage is being set for a truly new world order where a superstate or an authoritarian figure would take control as Europe falls apart, the Mideast falls apart, and America as well,” Biltz said. “The globalists see their ideology falling apart and may soon burn the house down as their last resort to regain control over what they consider to be the stupid masses.”

Joel Richardson, a biblical prophecy expert and author of many books including “Mystery Babylon: Unlocking the Bible’s Greatest Prophetic Mystery,” is far less skeptical of the IfZ’s claim that Germans are reading “Mein Kampf” to try and better understand the current rise of European nationalism, or “authoritarian political views and rightwing slogans,” as the IfZ director put it. Richardson sees the ongoing Muslim refugee crisis as the center of Europe’s move toward nationalism and populism.

“It’s unfortunate that many in the church are falling into line with the current debate as it is defined by the two primary political parties,” he lamented. “On one hand, some Christians, emphasizing compassion, seem to rather uncritically support opening the floodgates for Muslim immigration, with little concern for the many long-term ramifications.

“On the other side, many Christians have made security their only priority, too often reinforcing purely negative stereotypes of all Muslims as potential or even likely terrorists.”

Richardson hopes Christians will find the right balance between reason and compassion.

“The closer we approach the last days, the more chaos and bloodshed that breaks out across the earth, the greater will become the temptation to withdraw deeper into self-protectionism, and an over-exaggerated fear of ‘the other,’” he said. “What will we gain if we save our lives, but fail to maintain love in our hearts? This was after all, one of Jesus’ premiere warnings in His final sermon. ‘The love of most will grow cold,’ He warned.

“This is why this is such a critical time for the church. I pray that we will be a culture defined by the cross, who both use wisdom, taking into consideration the legitimate long-term security implications of our decisions, and compassion, seeking to win as many Muslims with the good news of the coming kingdom as possible.”