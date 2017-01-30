House Dems demand meeting with DHS chief

(FOX NEWS) Top House Democrats have demanded an emergency meeting with Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly to get clarification over President Donald Trump’s immigration restrictions, which have been a source of controversy since they were put into action late last week.

Democrats on the judiciary, homeland security and foreign affairs oversight committees wrote a joint letter to Kelly “to discuss the implementation and guidance concerning the Executive Order.”

John Conyers Jr., D-Mich., ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, Bennie Thompson, D-Mass., ranking member of the Homeland Security Committee, Eliot Engle, D-N.Y., ranking member of the Foreign Affairs Committee, and Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., the top Democrat on the Judiciary’s immigration panel, all signed off on the letter to Kelly.