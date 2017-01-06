House Dems in final bid to deny Trump victory

(DAILY MAIL) A group of House Democrats are planning one final, futile effort to challenge Donald Trump’s election by raising objections when Congress meets to certify the electoral votes today – but the move will get immediately shut down unless a senator decides to signs on.

The Republican Congress would vote down the effort in any event.

Several House members have been considering raising objections to the official vote certification – an act that wouldn’t have halted Trump’s win but could have forced debates in each chamber that would have kept the spotlight on the intelligence community’s claims of Russian interference in the elections.