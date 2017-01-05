Huma sent 'secure document' while Hillary did yoga

(Breitbart) During a March 10, 2015 press conference meant to address the growing controversy surrounding her private email server, Hillary Clinton famously claimed the emails she deleted were “within the scope of my personal privacy” – including messages about her yoga routines, family vacations and her daughter Chelsea’s wedding.

On Thursday, the State Department released 371 emails from the batch of about 15,000 that were reportedly uncovered during an FBI investigation of Clinton’s server. Among the newly released correspondence was a message about Clinton’s yoga, with the email in question also involving the transmission of a secure document.

The message citing yoga, dated February 12, 2010, was sent to Clinton by her top aide Huma Abedin.