Illegal handed over to ICE sues San Francisco

(SF GATE) A car-theft victim who sought help from San Francisco police only to end up in federal immigration custody for two months filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday against the city, the Police Department and the Sheriff’s Department for violating the sanctuary city ordinance.

Pedro Figueroa Zarceno, a 32-year-old Mission District resident, says officials breached the ordinance and his right to due process by alerting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, known as ICE, when he went to retrieve a police report about his stolen car at Southern Police Station on Dec. 2, 2015.

San Francisco’s sanctuary city law prohibits workers from using city resources to assist in the enforcement of federal immigration law, and was designed to allow anyone to seek help from law enforcement, regardless of immigration status.