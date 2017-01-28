Immigration order blocks migrants from boarding jets

(Detroit Free Press) In the first fallout from President’s Trump’s ban on refugees to the U.S., seven U.S.-bound migrants were stopped from boarding a plane in Cairo early Saturday. In New York, lawyers filed legal challenges after 12 people, including a former Iraqi translator for the U.S. military in Baghdad, were detained at JFK International airport.

Hameed Khaldi Darweesh, who worked a translator for American forces for 10 years, was released Saturday afternoon after being held overnight following his arrival on a flight from Istanbul. He said he feared he would be sent back to Iraq, which his family fled because of death threats.

Trump’s executive order, signed at the Pentagon on Friday, suspends the entry of all refugees to the United States for 120 days, halts the admission of refugees from Syria indefinitely and bars entry for three months to residents from the predominantly Muslim countries of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen.