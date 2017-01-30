In my heart

Editor’s note: Do you need something to smile about? Every day, WND selects the best joke offered up by readers and contributors to its Laughlines forum and brings it to you as the WND Joke of the Day. Here is today’s offering:

An elderly gent was invited to an old friend’s home for dinner one evening. He was impressed by the way his buddy preceed every request to his wife with endearing terms such as Honey, My love, Darling, Sweetheart, etc.

The couple had been married almost 70 years, and clearly they were still very much in love.

While the wife was in the kitchen, the man leaned over to his host. “I think it’s wonderful that after all these years, you still call your wife those loving pet names.”

The host hung his head and sighed.

“I have to tell you the truth, her name slipped my mind about 10 years ago, and I’m scared to death to ask her what it is …”

