Iran's radical regime reveals 'suicide drone'

Iran’s radical Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, shortly after announcing a surge in spending when President Obama secretly transferred $1.7 billion in cash to the rogue regime, now has revealed the development of a suicide drone.

The documentation comes from the Middle East Media Research Institute, which translated a report from the Iranian Tasnim news agency.

Tasnim said that while the drone cannot carry missiles, it can be packed with explosives for suicide-type missions and has a range of more than 600 miles and a top velocity of 155 mph. It’s equipped with advanced cameras that can also be used at night.

According to Tasnim, it’s the second Iranian-made vessel that can be used for suicide missions. The first was an IRGC navy speedboat.

MEMRI report said the direct translation from Tasnim stated: “The IRGC navy has recently beefed up its aerial defensive capabilities by planning and manufacturing a military drone for identification missions. [This drone is] equipped with advanced military cameras that can be used both day and night. The drone can fly and perform missions in wet areas like the ocean … for four hours at a time, and can execute tasks. Its range is up to 1,000 kilometers. One of its important attributes is its ability to fly as low as half a meter above the surface of the water, or as high as 3,000 feet.”

The Iranian source said the drone “cannot carry missiles, but with regard to the military aspect, it can carry a large quantity of explosives and operate in a suicide capacity – meaning that it can approach a target, flying close to the surface of the water at high velocity, and crash into the vessel or into the land-based command center.”

The IRGC, a promoter of terrorism, several years ago revealed its speedboat suicide option.

The Telegraph reported at the time that Rear Admiral Ali Fadavi of the IRGC’s navy boasted of obtaining a copy of a British boat that held the world speed record.

“We got a copy [on which] we made some changes so it can launch missiles and torpedoes,” he said then.

He revealed plans to reverse-engineer the boat, called the Bradstone Challenger.

Asked the Telegraph: “But does Iran really possess the technology to copy the boat’s twin 1,000hp Caterpillar engines and Arneson surface drive propellers? Dr. Theodore Karasik, research director at the Institute of Near East and Gulf Military Analysis, thinks so. ‘The Iranian defense industry prides itself in acquiring Western technology using false fronts and then cloning its own versions. Why haven’t we seen the Bradstone Challenger yet? It’s quite possible they are holding back some of their more potent capabilities for a surprise purpose.'”

The report pointed out that the speedboat never would have been obtained by Iran “if the United States Department of Commerce had got its way.”

“After passing through several private owners in the Mediterranean, the record-breaking boat was put up for sale by a broker as ‘the ultimate toy for someone looking for something a little bit special’. In January 2009, a third party in South Africa arranged for it to be shipped out of Durban on the Iran Mutafeh, a cargo ship registered to the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL).

“Both were on a UN-sanctions related watch list. After docking, the Iran Mutafeh changed its name to the Diplomat, hoisted a Hong Kong flag and re-registered with a company called Starry Shine, a known front for the IRISL. At this point alarm bells rang at the U.S. Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security. An export stop order was faxed to Durban, citing the speedboat’s US-made components, but the ship had already set sail for Iran.”

The craft, last known to be berthed in Bandar Abbas on the coast of Iran, had circumnavigated the British Isles in 27 hours and 10 minutes, averaging 63 mph.

The Telegraph noted that while an ordinary U.S. naval defense would destroy most of the unmanned vehicles in any attack, “it would only need one suicide boat to get through for such an attack to be successful. If the target were an aircraft carrier, the images of a stricken, $4.5 billion flagship would reverberate around the world like September 11.”

WND reported last month on Iran’s huge spending hike.

“In seeking to strengthen the policy of rapprochement with Iran, the Obama administration (through its Treasury Department) has surreptitiously transferred to [Iran President Hassan] Rohani’s government two tranches, in cash, for a total of $1.7 billion, allegedly as the cumulative interest on Iran’s deposits, made during the Shah regime before the 1979 revolution, for the purchase of American weapons,” reported Nimrod Raphaeli, a senior analyst at the Middle East Media Research Institute.

Raphaeli acknowledged it’s “a commonly accepted premise that money is fungible.”

“While we cannot establish whether the money transferred from the U.S. went directly into the expanded defense budget, it, at a minimum, enabled the government to release an equal amount of money for defense purposes,” he wrote.

“It is noteworthy that the increase in the proposed defense budget for 2017 is approximately equal to the amount transferred by the U.S.,” he continued.

“Whatever the source of the defense budget increase, the IRGC will have ample resources to expand its nefarious activities far beyond the borders of the Islamic Republic,” the report said.

Ari Lieberman at FrontPage Magazine, when the deal went down this year, pointed out that the Obama administration refused to “say where the funds ended up.”

He called it the latest “fiasco” and “reflected a settlement of Iran’s claims against the U.S. stemming from the 1979 aborted arms transaction.”

“Ironically, the Iranians were not required to pay anything to the 52 American hostages they kidnapped in 1979. Those hostages were held in dungeon-like conditions for 444 days. Like all transactions conducted by the Obama administration, the benefits flow one way.”

The commentator found that even though the Obama administration denied it, “it is clear that the first installment of $400 million was a ransom payment made to secure the release of Americans held hostage in Iran.”

“We thought that Obama could stoop no lower after he traded five hard-core Taliban terrorists held at Guantanamo for the deserter and traitor Bowe Bergdal. We were wrong,” Lieberman wrote. “The feckless White House is now in the business of disgracefully paying two-bit dictators protection money.”