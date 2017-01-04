Is Angela Merkel mad?

Angela Merkel has come under fire for her sorely misguided views on kindness and compassion toward violent Islamic jihadist thugs, known by many of the German populace as “rapefugees.” And rightly so.

According to the U.K. Express, she was branded “mad” and “off her rocker” on Sunday after giving a really bizarre New Year’s Eve speech telling Germans to fight the bombs and guns of the Islamic State with love and compassion.

After calling the Berlin Christmas market terror attack “bitter” and sickening,” the embattled, unrepentant leader concluded her televised remarks by calling for “solidarity” with Islamic jihadists.

She also asserted that the terror attacks committed by Islamist migrants in Würzburg, Ansbach and Berlin were not attacks on Western civilization but rather an attack on “refugees” and Germany’s willkommenskultur (“welcome culture”).

The ironic thing is that while the chancellor encourages terrified German citizens to respond to the Islamic State’s terror threat with “openness,” she lives and works in complete peace surrounded by armed guards 24/7 and travels around in an armored vehicle.

Her naive remarks come less than two weeks after a Tunisian Muslim “asylum seeker” plowed a truck into families at a Christmas market in Berlin, killing 12 and seriously injuring dozens more.

Even though Merkel is plunging in popularity and a fourth term as chancellor this year is probably not likely, she continues to distance herself from reality and the voices of the German populace.

Let’s not forget, this is the same Merkel who let in over 1 million unvetted migrants from the Middle East and Africa, potentially including hundreds of Islamic State fighters, to the point where German culture is now unrecognizable.

Oh yeah, it was all about “cultural enrichment” and the promotion of “diversity,” right? Right.

Let’s get this straight. Merkel destroys her own country by letting in inordinate amounts of violent Muslim rapists and murderers and then somehow expects the German people to embrace terrorism and sexual molestation with “love” and “compassion”? Is she for real?

Really what she’s done is identical to letting foxes into the chicken coop and then expecting said chickens not to be maimed or killed by the foxes.

Of course, it’s one thing to forgive and not show malice to those who harm us; however, there are still consequences that need to follow. In fact, love and compassion has absolutely nothing to do with stopping Muslim migrants from raping 9-year-old girls, gunning people down or running them over with trucks.

Merkel laughably remains “hopeful” for the future of her country. Yeah, right. I guess maybe she’s hopeful that more Maria Ladenburgers won’t be raped and killed and more people won’t be plowed over by terrorist-controlled trucks.

Hoping is simply not good enough. Virtue signaling and platitudes on TV are not good enough, either.

To her credit, Merkel did finally admit (amid pressure and plummeting popularity) that “Islamist terrorism” is “the biggest test for Germany” – but only after the Berlin attack and after months and months of Islamist crimes.

In her speech, she also hinted at new security measures for the year ahead – but not at actual changes to her open-door mass migration policies. One of those new “security measures” is the penalization of concerned German citizens for expressing their frustration on social media as being “incitement of hate speech” and “intolerance.”

I’m not kidding. Instead of the German government being concerned about the migrant crisis, they’re worried about mean tweets about migrants on Twitter.

Until Western leaders like Merkel correct their flawed thinking, stop their platitudes and stop paying obeisance to Islam, admit that Islam is not a religion of peace and actually do something real to combat this threat, we will continue to face the reality of continual Islamic terrorist attacks, guaranteed.

Showing solidarity will not help; issuing rape whistles and “anti-rape jogging shorts” will not help; erecting barriers around every public building and precinct will not help; covering up crimes committed by Muslims will not help; creating false victimhood of Muslims will not help; being “kind” by letting in more unvetted Muslim migrants will not help; and labeling anti-Muslim content online as “fake news” or hate speech will not help, either.

The only solution is to face up to the problem and attack it viciously at the source. No ifs or buts.

Islam does not play Mickey Mouse games. Nor should we.