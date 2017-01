(London Daily Mail) The man who allegedly ploughed through dozens of pedestrians on a rampage through the Melbourne CBD has a history of drug abuse, violence and mental issues.

Dimitrious Gargasoulas, 26, ranted about the Illuminati, called unbelievers ‘dogs’, and vowed to ‘have god’s laws re-instated’ in the weeks before the attack that killed four people.

‘I declare war on tyranny today, you dogs will have the option to either believe in me and his positive energy he offers and stay faithful to me or serve the one who enslaves you at his feet,’ he wrote on Facebook on Monday.