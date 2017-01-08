No one knows the day or the hour, but the Israeli police seem to believe the Messiah is coming soon.

The Israeli commissioner of police, Roni Alsheikh, stated at a recent Jewish celebration that his department is preparing for the arrival of the Messiah.

“When the Messiah comes, everyone will want to [approach] him so it will get very crowded,” Alsheikh was quoted as saying in Breaking Israel News. “That will be a time when we will have to be very strong in respecting our fellow.”

The commissioner stated the police want to enact “preventative measures [regarding] how to strengthen mutual consideration for our fellow.”

In other reported comments, Alsheikh was far more explicit.

“There is no doubt that happiness and serving God will bring us closer,” he said. “Soon, God willing, we will need to start preparing for the security operation necessary upon the arrival of the Messiah.”

Leading Israeli rabbis have also argued in recent years Jews should be preparing for the imminent arrival of their Messiah. Some rabbis have also claimed the Messiah’s coming will be preceded by the healing of the breach between Christians and Jews.

To Christians, the coming of Messiah is the Second Coming of Jesus Christ. Jan Markell, founder of Olive Tree Ministries, host of the radio show “Understanding the Times” and co-author of the book “Trapped in Hitler’s Hell,” says what is truly shocking is how those outside the faith are more focused on eschatology than are Christians.

“Religious Jews are more excited about Messiah’s return than Christians are,” Markell told WND. “Muslims are more anticipatory about their Mahdi’s return than are Christians about Jesus’s return. This shows the deplorable state of the church today that is ‘majoring in minors.’ They have their finance seminars and marriage conferences but have shoved the idea of the Lord’s imminent return not just to the back burner, perhaps to the back yard.”

Markell pointed to various signs of how Jewish leaders are preparing for the arrival of the Messiah and the construction of the Third Temple, including:

“I am not so sure that in my lifetime I will see more than a remnant of Christians this anticipatory for the Lord’s return,” mourned Markell.

As a “pre-Tribulation” believer, Markell believes the rapture could occur at any moment. She calls for both increased attention by Christians to the subject of the end times and dedication to the Jewish state of Israel.

“In my lifetime, the biggest change in the church is the switch of church loyalty from Israel to the Palestinians,” Markell said. “This is called ‘Christian Palestinianism.’ Before the state of Israel was born in 1948, most evangelical churches embraced ‘Christian Zionism.’ They were loyal to the state of Israel even before it was formed.

“Today the religious left and others have swung support away from Israel to an ‘invented people,’ the Palestinians. Yasser Arafat was a superb salesman and sold the world on the idea that the Palestinians had their land stolen. Arafat was an Egyptian and there was no Palestinian people. Yet today much of the world believes the Jews live in ‘occupied territory’ rather than God-given land. This is the biggest change in my lifetime. I cannot believe what I am seeing.

“If the church were functioning properly, this confusion would never have happened, but the church shredded maps of Israel 25 years ago when it decided to be politically correct rather than biblically correct.”

Bill Cloud of Shoreshim Ministries, the author of “Esau Rising: Ancient Adversaries and the War for America’s Soul,” also believes many Jews in Israel recognize something huge is about to happen.

“Several years ago some rabbis got together and declared that Israel had entered into the time of ‘Jacob’s trouble’ – terminology used in Jeremiah 30:7,” Cloud said.

“The point is this: The time leading to the advent of the Messiah is a time of trouble and is also likened unto birth pangs. With the recent development in the U.N. – the U.S. abstaining from the security council vote – and the obvious ‘stab in the back’ Israel received from the Obama administration, I feel that many of them are beginning to realize that there is no one who can save them. They cannot depend on the United Nations, the United States or anyone for that matter.”

Cloud compared President Obama to Esau in his book because he believes Obama concealed his hostile intentions towards Israel with overtures of peace.

“I feel that what many suspected about Obama and his administration is now laid bare for everyone to see,” Cloud said.

However, Cloud said that whatever the preparations the Israelis are making, ultimately, it will require a total change in outlook before they see – and recognize – their Messiah.

Concerning Israel and the coming of the Messiah, it is interesting that the Messiah said that they would see him “no more until you say ‘blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord,'” said Cloud.

“Here the Messiah quoted Psalm 118 – the Psalm that was being sung when he entered into Jerusalem in the triumphal entry. What makes this interesting is that the preceding verse in Psalm 118 says, ‘Save now oh Lord.’

“My point: The Messiah was telling Israel that they would not see him again until they realized that he was the only one who could save them. When they begin to cry out to him to ‘save us’ then they would see him again. These recent developments in Israel tell me that many in Israel are arriving at that point. They are no longer looking to men and nations to save them but the Messiah.

“Where Christians around the world are concerned, I believe we need to join with those who are crying out to the Lord to save us. Men and governments will not save us. We must cry out to the only one who saves.”

Carl Gallups, who explores eschatology and prophecy in his new book “When the Lion Roars,” says he is saddened Jews are still looking for Messiah when he believes their Messiah has already come. However, he also has a more positive interpretation of these preparations.

“I think this fervor, especially in these genuinely prophetic times, shows the expectant attitude that seems to be sweeping the planet,” he said. “People all over the world know that ‘something is getting ready to happen.’ Will it be return of Messiah or the coming of Messiah, or will it be the arrival of Antichrist? Others are asking about the possibility of World War III, a coalition against Israel or the coming of the tribulation period. These, and questions like them, are topics of discussion all over the world, and the technology of today helps to proliferate these discussions and speculations.”

Gallups also says Christians should rejoice in what he sees as one of the most important and historic occurrences in world history – the increasing acceptance of Jesus as Messiah by Jews, including in Israel.

“We know that record numbers of Jews, both in Israel and around the world, are coming to Yeshua/Messiah as Savior and Lord,” Gallups said. “The statistics are clear regarding this fact. Many see this as the prophesied last days’ ingathering of the ‘remnant’ just before the return of Yeshua/Messiah. So, I believe there is a sense that this Messianic fervor in Israel could actually lead to even more salvations unto the real Messiah, Yeshua/Jesus.”

Mark Biltz, the man who discovered the “Blood Moons” phenomenon and a passionate advocate of reuniting Christians with their Hebrew roots, advocates viewing time itself from a Jewish, biblical perspective in “God’s Day Timer.” He told WND not to underestimate the widespread disagreement among different denominations in Judaism about the end times. However, he said some religious sects of Jews “definitely” believe the time of Messiah is upon them and claims he personally knows several orthodox rabbis who believe the same.

“The Orthodox Jews follow 13 principles of faith of which the 12th is ‘I believe with complete faith in the coming of the Messiah, and even though he may delay, nevertheless I anticipate every day that he will come,'” Biltz told WND. “For the religious Jews there is a definite expectation every day for the coming of the Messiah. Many feel that what Obama has done at the Security Council and what he may do at the Paris conference January 15th if he allows an arbitrary declaration of a Palestinian State will be a sure sign.”

But Biltz cautioned Christians to remember that God has a plan for how things will play out, including how Jews will come to their Messiah.

“The Christian attitude at this moment toward the coming of Messiah should be one of soberness and a strong focus on being ready and preparing the way,” he advised.

“The Christian attitude toward Israel is extremely important at this time. Many Jews feel Christians’ outreach toward Israel is based only on fulfilling expected prophecies where Christians are raptured and the Jews stay and suffer a horrible destruction. Christians need to show their love toward Israel and the Jewish people without any expectations or improper motivations such as a hope for some kind of conversion to Christianity. Meanwhile, the role Israel will play at this time is to fulfill what God has expected of them from the beginning.”

