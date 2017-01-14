Israeli-settler leaders invited to Trump inauguration

(Times of Israel) In a sign of the different attitude of US President-elect Donald Trump, the West Bank settlers’ council said Friday it has been invited to send a delegation to the presidential inauguration next week.

It said that Oded Revivi, chairman of the Yesha settlers’ council, will lead the delegation. He will be joined by Benny Kasriel, mayor of Ma’aleh Adumim, a large settlement next to Jerusalem.

This comes three weeks after the Obama administration failed to veto a UN resolution condemning Israeli settlements, a move Israel bitterly condemned. Consecutive US administrations have called the settlements an obstacle to peace, saying they undermine the possibility of a two state solution.