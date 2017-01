(SPEISA) Campi Flegrei is one of world’s most dangerous super volcanoes, and now scientists warn that it has reached critical phase and could erupt, which would mean apocalyptic consequences.

A super volcano is defined as a volcano that is able to sling more than than 1,000 cubic kilometers of mass into the atmosphere.

By comparison, one of the most violent eruptions in modern times, Karakatau in 1883, erupted with some 30 cubic kilometers “ejekta.”