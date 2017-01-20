Environmentalists freak as Trump revamps WhiteHouse.gov

(Fox News) While new President Donald Trump was laying out a short version of his agenda in an inaugural speech, his communications team was busy rewriting the White House website with a slew of new objectives including scrapping environmental regulations it claims kill jobs.

Among the commitments was immediate elimination of the Climate Action Plan and the Waters of the U.S. rule, two administrative regulations Trump’s predecessor, President Obama, considered environmental safeguards. Team Trump deemed them “harmful and unnecessary policies” that hurt the economy and said so on the official Whitehouse.gov website.

“Lifting these restrictions will greatly help American workers, increasing wages by more than $30 billion over the next 7 years,” the website now states.