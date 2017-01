(DAILY MAIL) Former Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush has been forced to deny a claim that he ordered the outlandish ‘dirty dossier’ on President-elect Donald Trump.

The BBC initially named Bush, one of Trump’s opponent in the 2016 Republican primary, as having enlisted the services of Washington-based political research firm FusionGPS to look into Trump’s business dealings.

FusionGPS later hired ex-MI6 spy Christopher Steele to dig further into Trump’s connections with Russia.