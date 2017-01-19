Jewish community centers in 17 states receive bomb threats

(Talking Points Memo) Jewish community centers in 17 states were evacuated Wednesday following a wave of bomb threats, which echoed a similar grouping of threats on Jan. 9.

In a statement mid-day Wednesday, the JCC Association of North America said that 28 Jewish community centers across 17 states had to “quickly engage in security protocols to ensure the safety of their participants and facilities” in response to multiple independent bomb threats.

“The calls are similar to those received by JCCs last week when 16 centers in nine states received fake bomb threats, causing many evacuations and a disruption to normal operations,” the group noted in its statement.