(CNS News) U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor issued a nationwide injunction on Saturday blocking HHS regulation 1557, which “forbids discriminating on the basis of ‘gender identity’ and ‘termination of pregnancy’” in the Affordable Care Act (ACA) with no exceptions for religious healthcare providers.

Nearly 18,000 doctors and a Catholic hospital system challenged the regulation saying it would force them to violate their religious beliefs.

The judge found that “the Rule imposes a substantial burden on Private Plaintiffs’ religious exercise.”