Judge Napolitano: Expect more commutations from Obama

(Lifezette) Judge Andrew Napolitano said Wednesday on “The Laura Ingraham Show” the U.S. should “expect another round” of “extraordinary” prison sentencing commutations from President Obama before he leaves office Friday.

In the waning hours of his presidency, Obama caused consternation Tuesday evening when he commuted the sentence of former Army private Chelsea Manning and 209 others. Manning, who leaked a myriad of classified materials to WikiLeaks, had been serving a 35-year sentence. Her sentence now will end May 17.

“I don’t know what motivated Barack Obama,” Napolitano, the senior judicial analyst for Fox News, told LifeZette Editor-in-Chief Laura Ingraham. “I will tell you this: We have learned at Fox to expect another round of these before Friday morning, which would be this afternoon or tomorrow.”