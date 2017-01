(FREEP) — Growing up, Pastor Julius Baker lost his father to prison and a brother to violence.

Years later, he lost his church to money troubles, then his house.

Along the way, he lost himself.

In a fall-from-grace story that landed a onetime aspiring Detroit preacher behind bars for 3½ years, the federal government wrapped up a two-year-old fraud case this month involving four men who ran a $555,000 credit card fraud ring through a church and wreaked havoc on the lives of more than 100 people whose accounts were compromised.