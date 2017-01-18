Just what you need: Stuff you really don't want

Just what you need – food for the gods (that means you, silly!)

Just when you thought the world may be waking up to the horror of farming women for babies – or rather, for baby parts – we’ve got another contender for playing God: blood farming! – Not to be mistaken with blood transfusion intended to save a life. No, no. We’re speaking of the infusion of young blood to reverse aging… not an entirely new concept. But while 1860’s scientists dabbled in the area of parabiosis (think Frankenstein), it didn’t quite catch on.

Still, in the words of Jessie Karmazin, the unlicensed MD brain behind the business model, explained in Science Mag, “It’s this extremely abundant therapeutic that’s just sitting in blood banks.”

Yes, blood – young blood – is now a therapeutic. And it’s just sitting around, much like those over 35 years of age who are desperate enough to plunk down $8000 to enter into the clinical trials Karmazin is now conducting at his Monterey, California facility with partner David C. Wright, a “66-year-old physician,” according to Business Insider.

The upscale spa takes its name, Ambrosia LLC, from Greek mythology, styling itself after the food and drink of the gods that conferred longevity (or sometimes immortality) to the lucky consumer.

Their advertisement reads as follow:

Our plasma is obtained from U.S. blood banks. Donors are healthy, aged 16-25, and every unit of plasma is screened as is required by the FDA. Our biomarkers represent a spectrum of physiologic pathways with evidence-based connections to aging. And we share your data with you.

Some examples of scientific-based data demonstrating the benefits of “young blood” are also noted on Ambrosia LLC’s website:

Young blood reverses age-related impairments in cognitive function and synaptic plasticity in mice

Exposure to a youthful circulation rejuvenates bone repairthrough modulation of β-catenin

Systemic regulation of the age-related decline of pancreatic β-cell replication

Of course, the above is all legit … right? All plasma offered by Ambrosia LLC is advertised as procured from blood banks, donors guaranteed between the ages of 16-25. (Imagine giving parental consent for that one.) Who cares if the science is still shaky. Who cares if, according to Technology Review, “Irina Conboy, professor at the University of California, Berkeley, thinks the biomarker results will be meaningless: for one thing, the study (Ambrosia LLC’s ‘trials’) lacks a control arm with patients who don’t get plasma.”

But hey, nobody would cough up $8,000 for a placebo. And who cares if, “In January 2015, he (Wright) was disciplined by the California Medical Board for administering antibiotic infusions to a patient who didn’t need them and ended up in an emergency room.” Investors (like billionaire Peter Thiel, who is apparently interested in trying young plasma treatments himself), reportedly are very interested. And the all-cleansing exchange of cash is sealing the legitimate commerce of goods and services.

Too bad this last caveat was not taken into account in the case of Countess Elizabeth Báthory de Ecsed, born in 1560 Hungary. This enterprising woman, perhaps merely ahead of her time, convinced herself she was acting rightly in her pursuit of eternal youth and beauty when killing 650 of her donors in order to receive the therapeutic benefit of blood in her bath. (What’s a girl to do?)

But even back then, money talked; and the wealthy (the unnamed gods of every generation) often walked at the expense of those who, let’s face it, are living in such low estate that they would consider – or be forced into – selling their life’s blood. Due to family connections, the Countess did not face trial, or even a stake in the heart like Dracula, who was similarly driven to live by way of young blood. (Maybe his funding ran out.)

Oh, well. We shall see what happens to the purveyors of today’s Ambrosia.

Just what you need – TV addiction

Forget teaching, parenting, or even thinking. That’s right, thinking is increasingly passé. Dealing with addictions is where it’s at … not in combating them, but promoting them from childhood, up! Check out the latest from the New York Post:

Toymaker Fisher-Price is making just such a contraption, which works directly with gaming apps on little kids’ tablets, the company announced Wednesday. The Think & Learn Smart Cycle is essentially a giant video-game controller allowing children to pedal their way through games as they watch a video monitor or a tablet affixed to the handlebars. Youngsters who otherwise might be tiny couch potatoes can burn calories – and may even learn a thing or two – thanks to an app included with the bike that incorporates subjects like reading, math, science and social studies. “We know preschoolers learn best and retain more when they’re active, but they’re also really fascinated with technology like apps,” said Amber Pietrobono, a spokeswoman for Fisher-Price. “We hope kids will have so much fun playing and pedaling that they won’t even realize they’re learning through content in the apps.” The bike, which costs $150 and will hit stores in the fall, also works with four other apps, including SpongeBob SquarePants and Shimmer and Shine games. It’s equipped with Bluetooth technology as well, and will work with apps on Apple TV and Android TV. “Kids control their learning by using the handlebars, joystick and a fun pedaling action to progress through the learning content and games,” Pietrobono said. “So essentially, the more kids pedal, the more they can learn.” Parents can take a peek at the apps to see how long their kids have been pedaling – and which subjects they’ve been learning. This isn’t the first exercise bike for tots the company has released. In 2007, it launched the first version of the Smart Cycle, which plugged directly into the TV and came with gaming cartridges. “Fitness and childhood obesity were hot topics at the time,” toy industry analyst Jim Silver told CNNMoney. “This got kids to exercise as they learned.” According to a survey conducted by Fisher-Price, preschool children spend 21 percent of their playtime with electronic devices and another 19 hours a week watching TV or videos.

Now, isn’t that a wonderful win/win. Parent’s don’t take charge of their kids’ “learning” – the kids take charge. Wow! Of course, “The American Academy of Pediatrics recently said that kids 2 to 5 years of age should only spend about an hour a day watching screens,” according to the New York Post.

But hey, if kids aren’t listening to parents, why should parents listen to the American Academy of Pediatrics? With fresh blood being peddled as a premium California spa beauty aid, I’m betting what we’ll soon be told is to hook ’em up young, divert the blood into the bag, sap the brain via addiction and keep those little legs pumping away on this handy dandy exercise bike that will make a parent’s job so easy! (And lucrative?)

No doubt enterprising marketeers will advise allowing rest periods during commercial breaks. Don’t want to ruin a good investment, after all. According to the current market, youth lasts all the way up to age 25 … and that’s a lot of profit for mom and dad, especially if the kids (always in charge) fail to launch and end up in the basement on the adult version of this toddler toy.

At least they’ll have a job.

Just what you need – another organ to be harvested

That’s right, we now have a brand-new organ. Not just you, not just me, but every living human being!

But this organ, dubbed the Mesentery, isn’t exactly new. Leonardo da Vinci, that Renaissance rebel, discovered its existence long ago if the drawings in his sketchbook are to be believed. Take a look at the following video: