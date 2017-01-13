Kardashian robbed, 'Jews' blamed

A Palestinian official Thursday turned the robbery of reality TV star Kim Kardashian’s jewelry in Paris into a blanket condemnation of Jews whom, he said, are “thieves” who “steal land, too.”

After Israeli daily Yediot Aharonot reported on the high-profile heist involving 17 suspects, noting that, among them are her driver and his brother, believe to be Jewish, Fayez Abbas, “Israeli affairs expert” of official Palestinian Authority TV had this to say: “Jews who robbed singer (sic) Kim Kardashian have been arrested. It turns out that they are Jews. That is what is written – it’s not me who says they are thieves. That is written in Yediot Aharonot, it’s not from me. It says ‘Jews.’ They are thieves. In other words – they steal lands here too, no? But the engagement ring worth $5 million could not be found. They did not find it. The Jews hid it and turned it into something else.”

Of the 17 suspects, 15 are not Jewish, including two Algerian immigrants.

Anti-Semitic hate speech of this kind is routine on the official Palestinian Authority TV station where Jews are commonly portrayed as “enemies of Allah,” “descendants of monkeys and pigs,” and “allied with Satan.”

See the statements:

Robbers are believed to have forced their way into the private apartment where Kardashian was staying during Paris Fashion Week in October, tied up the reality TV star and stolen more than $10 million worth of jewelry. Authorities are focusing on the possibility that the robbery was an inside job.

