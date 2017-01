(FOX NEWS) Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway told Fox News Monday that reporters covering the West Wing who mock President Donald Trump “ought to think about what they’re really doing.”

“If they snark, if they roll their eyes, if their Twitter feed is filled with 92 percent anti-Trump tweets, they’re not being reporters, they’re being opinion columnists,” Conway told Fox News’ Sean Hannity in a White House interivew. “They’re being professional political hacks and pundits, and we have a right to call that out.”