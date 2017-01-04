Lawmaker grounds son after 'dabbing' with Paul Ryan

(FOXNEWS) —

Kids these days, amirite?

A newly sworn-in Republican lawmaker has grounded his son after the roguish teen tried to “dab” in front of House Speaker Paul Ryan – who thwarted the attempt.

Rep. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., was one of the new members of Congress sworn in Tuesday. But when it came to his moment, his son Cal – who was tasked with holding the Bible and standing between Marshall and Ryan – decided to “dab” for the picture.

Dabbing is a dance move that involves dropping the head while raising the elbow, and looks like an aggressive sneeze. It’s often used as a celebration by athletes.