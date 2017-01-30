Legislator: Release Melania Trump's immigration records

(POLITICO) — BERKELEY — A California state senator is calling on the White House to release documents related to Melania Trump’s immigration, as part of a broader objection to President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

State Sen. Nancy Skinner of Berkeley, standing alongside Senate Pro Tem Kevin de Leon and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon in the state Capitol last week, made the call as part of a protest against Trump’s executive order calling for limiting funds to “sanctuary cities.”

An AP investigation last November found Melania Trump lacked proper work visas when she was employed as a model after arriving in the U.S. from her native Slovenia more than two decades ago.