Let me remind you

Attorney: Doctor, before you performed the autopsy, did you check for a pulse?

Witness: No.

Attorney: Did you check for blood pressure?

Witness: No.

Attorney: Did you check for breathing?

Witness: No.

Attorney: So then, it is possible the patient was alive when you began the autopsy, is it not?

Witness: No.

Attorney: How can you be so sure, Doctor?

Witness: Because his brain was on my desk in a jar.

Attorney: But could the patient have still been alive, nevertheless?

Witness: Yes, it is possible he could have still been alive … and practicing law.

