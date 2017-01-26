Let's hit lefty celebrities where it hurts

It is an indisputably good thing that President Donald Trump’s White House press secretary, Sean Spicer, held an emergency briefing last Saturday wherein he slammed the press for their “deliberately false reporting” of the previous day’s inauguration. Citing photographs that were “intentionally framed in a way to minimize the enormous support [the inauguration] had gathered on the National Mall,” and how press representatives had tweeted “inaccurate numbers regarding crowd size,” Spicer affirmed that the Trump administration intends to hold the press accountable in future for its biased reporting, something no administration has done to date.

During the last four years of George W. Bush’s administration, conservatives tore their hair out over President Bush’s abject refusal to counter the widespread calumnies that were advanced by the press concerning him, his administration and its policies. We now know that this is because the maneuvering of Barack Hussein Obama into the White House was a cooperative effort on the part of the body of international socialists to which Bush, his family and the Democratic and Republican parties’ respective leadership belong. Bush’s failure to defend his policies contributed to the wholesale disgust voters had with Republicans at that time, and to Obama’s subsequent election.

In addition to the press setting the stage for a protracted war with the Trump administration, we are also seeing the seeds of itinerant activist communities, funded by America’s enemies and with the countenance of Democratic leaders, poised to delegitimize Trump’s presidency at every turn. As we saw last weekend, high-profile members of the entertainment industry apparently intend to be prominent fixtures in this perverse counter-movement.

In light of all this, one of my supporters informed me on a social media venue that he thought “all-out war” on the establishment press was an appropriate measure. I concur with this position, but I believe that this also ought to include entertainment industry celebrities and other dedicated progressives of high visibility.

As has become clear, progressivism isn’t simply a divergent political persuasion, it is incremental socialism, a piecemeal enslavement of free peoples. I pointed out last week that the passive Beltway decorum Trump eschews has not served the republic in the face of progressive ascendancy; neither should passivity govern liberty-loving Americans in their defense thereof.

Were we discussing the prospective policies of a President Rush instead of a President Trump, liberals would have far more reason to be terrified than the hyperbolic entertainers in our nation’s capital this past weekend. In Trump’s shoes, I would make Herbert Hoover’s dogged pursuit of communists and other subversives during the 1960s appear tame.

I say this in light of the aggregate of injustices and crimes committed against Americans by the Obama administration and its surrogates over the last eight years. During Obama’s presidency, not only were conservative organizations directly targeted by the Internal Revenue Service; military whistleblowers were jailed, covert intelligence operatives were deliberately compromised, journalists were harassed by government agencies via bogus criminal investigations and private citizens were subjected to illegal surveillance, various forms of digital harassment, SWATting and gang stalking.

Americans are already waking up to the fact that members of the establishment press are, as President Trump said on Saturday at a meeting with rank-and-file members of the Central Intelligence Agency, “among the most dishonest human beings on earth.” It is time to take judicious action against them based upon this spot-on assessment, and against others who uphold their twisted creed.

The America that entertainment industry celebrities perceive within their cloistered societal bubble is an abject fantasy, a product of the same minds that craft the fiction many of them represent in films and television. They are also too ignorant and too arrogant to realize that they will ultimately suffer the same disillusionment and exploitation that the starry-eyed American journalist Jack Reed experienced when he went to Russia to support the Bolsheviks in the early 1900s.

I have regularly patronized members of the entertainment community despite disliking their personal values or their politics because I enjoyed their work, and because they do have a right to their opinions. When any American chooses to engage in overt subversive activism in the cause of enslaving the rest of us, however, they have passed the point of no return. There are individuals in the entertainment industry whose work I will no longer patronize, and this includes all those who participated in demonstrations over the weekend, and in a number of anti-Trump public service announcements that were produced prior to the inauguration.

I believe that all Americans who support the movement that gave rise to Trump’s election have a duty to do likewise, though it may impact their leisurely pursuits to some degree. The establishment press is rapidly rendering itself irrelevant, but as a body, it will persist along its established course because its principals are political ideologues. In the case of rock stars, pop stars and Hollywood icons, however, when their lavish lifestyles begin to outpace their dwindling financial resources, as individuals they will most assuredly re-evaluate their deluded dedication to our collective desolation and moderate their behavior.

