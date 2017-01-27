Let's stop fighting wars like a liberal

By Damian Housman

The United States is currently involved in several wars, including in the Middle East and Afghanistan. In Iraq and Syria, “the Islamic State” continues to fight off Iraqi, Syrian, Russian, Iranian and American forces, to which we might add Hezbollah and some other groups. The Iraqis, with U.S. support, are inching into Mosul, though ISIS appears able to set off suicide car bombs in Baghdad without hindrance. The Syrians and Russians and their allies are nowhere near taking Raqqa, although they have finally taken Aleppo, amid great slaughter.

Meanwhile, Americans are arming and supporting rebels who want to take down the Syrian government. This presents a confusing situation, in which there are multiple forces against multiple forces. It is taking so long to destroy ISIS in Syria and Iraq that ISIS forces are moving en masse into Europe and the U.S. By the time Mosul and Raqqa are taken, it won’t matter. ISIS will be alive and fighting, thanks to the liberal way of fighting war. There would be no “Islamic State” anywhere if President Obama had retained sufficient forces in Iraq. And if there were any ISIS at all, it couldn’t have grown to its current size without his support for “rebel” groups, many of whom became ISIS supporters. President Obama’s prosecution of the war has been confused, and it was at no time a winning strategy. It is, however, consistent with liberal war-fighting.

In Afghanistan, President Obama takes some blame for the way the war was fought since he came to office. The Obama plan seems to have no concept of victory. From numbers of forces assigned to absurd rules of engagement, the war is being fought in true liberal style: meant not to win, but to lose, slowly.

But President George W. Bush must take far greater blame for this fiasco. Soon after the 9/11 attacks on the United States, President Bush sent a small force into Afghanistan. Special Ops forces and CIA teamed up with the Northern Alliance, who were eager to avenge the assassination of their leader, Ahmad Shah Massoud, the Lion of Panjshir, two days before 9/11.

The Taliban, together with al-Qaida and its leader, Osama bin Laden, ran from the approaching force. They headed for an area near the Pakistani border called Tora Bora. Once there, the U.S. and Northern Alliance waited. That was the problem. Instead of using the most powerful and most appropriate weapon in our inventory and destroying them once and for all, President Bush let enough time pass to allow the enemy to escape across the border to Pakistan.

President Bush fought the war like a liberal. Had he fought like a warrior, like someone who knew what he was doing, he would have used a tactical nuclear weapon quickly. He would have destroyed the Taliban; he would have destroyed al-Qaida; and he would have ended the life and career of Osama bin Laden. As a liberal war-fighter at heart, he never considered using a nuclear weapon, unlike Presidents Roosevelt and Truman, liberals who fought like warriors.

President Bush gave us a war that has lasted 16 years (so far) and cost thousands of American troops. Placed in those stark terms, fighting a war like a liberal is costly in blood, both ours and that of those Afghans who have been killed and wounded since Bush failed to end the war. So the blood of thousands of Americans spilled in years of pointless war is preferred over using the best weapon we have.

Had a tactical nuclear weapon been used, how likely is it that, because of the earned “street cred,” Iraq would never have caused us to invade it? No Iraq War, no ISIS. But if one thinks like a liberal in war, one gets pretty much what we see today. And a war turned over to the Democrats, or which they have anything to do with, is certain to wind up a quagmire.

Recently, an anti-Israel resolution was passed by the U.N. Security Council. The United States did not veto the resolution, but abstained, allowing the resolution to pass. That so emboldened the Palestinians at the U.N. that they talked openly of a one-state solution, which for them would be a nation of Palestinian Arabs, cleansed of Jews. But Israel is being pressured by America to negotiate a two-state solution, the problem therein being that the Palestinians will not negotiate.

The only thing for Israel that would end the conflict is also a “one-state” solution, with Israel militarily defeating the Palestinians and forcing them off the land, the way Jordan did in 1971. It will take the Israelis fighting like Israelis, not like liberals. They fought like liberals against Hamas last time.

Hamas has a series of hardened bunkers in Gaza in which they position their command-and-control network. They were the most important structures to Hamas. Bomb it with bunker busters? Yes, but Israel has been unwilling to drop bombs that would destroy the center of the network, which is beneath and around a hospital! The hospital was originally built by the Ottomans, and was hardened. The British and Egyptians also held the area, and each hardened the hospital even more. The Israelis, rather than get bad publicity for targeting a hospital (Hamas well knows that!), have never bombed it.

Would any civilians die if Israel bombed the hospital? Maybe, if there really are any civilians there. But any civilians there are merely human shields, which Hamas uses regularly. In previous wars such as World War II, Americans and others ignored human shields and opened fire on them and the soldiers behind them. Fighting like liberals, and not hitting the most important targets of Hamas, has kept Israel from defeating the enemy. If Israel is going to win – really win!L – it will have to stop fighting wars like Western liberals. And then take on the enemy in the West Bank. But first, they need to wipe out the Hamas command-and-control bunkers.

If the Russians, or for that matter the Americans, employed the concept of vendetta as applied to warfare, the Syrian and Iraqi versions of the war on ISIS would be over. The Russians used a similar tactic in Lebanon in the 1980s. A Soviet citizen was kidnapped by terrorists. In response, a cleric sympathetic to the terrorists was kidnapped by the Soviets, who returned him in one package, dead, and his sexual organs in another. No further Soviet citizens were kidnapped in Lebanon.

When an ISIS terrorist discovers that his decision to become a terrorist also costs the lives of his loved ones, he is less likely to put their lives at risk, or they to support him as a terrorist. I suggested this a few weeks ago. A nation that uses vendetta isn’t uncivilized. Indeed, such a method is likely to shorten a war considerably, once the consequences are known.

One aspect of fighting war like a liberal has been to announce to the world what we intend to do and what we have done. There was a time when Operational Security, OPSEC, was vitally important to our military plans. No more. We tell the public, and the enemy, far too much.

What of a Special Operations raid on an ISIS unit? If our forces cut the heads off the dead, put them on pikes and use them to line the road and leave, that is effective psychological warfare.

What of the reaction of American and world public opinion to this? Remember, we have just re-instituted OPSEC. When our Special Operations forces leave the area they will not mention any operational aspect. Ever. No mention of putting heads on pikes or taking out relatives. That’s how we used to do things. America cannot allow whatever it does to turn into propaganda for the enemy.

Have a war? Get in, win, and leave. That may not be the liberal way of war, but through World War II it was America’s way of war.

Lt. Col. Damian Housman, USAF (retired) flew as a navigator in C-141s and a weapon systems officer in F-4s, and has been all over the world (including Iran). His civilian credits include public affairs work for the Air Force, the Army, and for local law enforcement, and he has worked for a Washington PR firm. He is a former field editor of International Combat Arms.