Liberal prof blasts campus echo chambers

(Daily Wire) In an exclusive interview published Thursday with The College Fix, San Jose State University liberal professor Jonathan Roth called out the radical left, intellectual safe-space entitlement, and the lack of diversity of thought on American college campuses, diverging from his many leftist colleagues.

The Ivy League-educated professor made sure to distinguish from “liberals” and the “radical left,” he and other pro-free-speech professors belonging to the former group.

“Most of my liberal colleagues are devoted to the idea of discussion and debate, and reject the idea of boycotting or disinviting speakers, or of creating a politicized university,” explained Roth. “The problem lies with those who see the university and academia as an extension of their political and ideological world, in which just as the right tends to confuse liberal social democrats with revolutionary socialists, sees the entire Right as the enemy.”