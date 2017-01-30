Limbaugh: Trump has 1 much bigger problem than protesters

While protests continue over President Donald Trump’s “extreme vetting” of foreigners from seven Muslim-dominated countries, radio host Rush Limbaugh says the commander in chief faces a much more serious problem.

“The real choke point here and the real weak point – and I’ve mentioned it a number of times all during the campaign – the real problem Trump has here is not these protesters,” Limbaugh said Monday on his national broadcast.

“The real problem he’s gonna have is the Republicans in Congress sticking with him. This is the kind of thing that they’ve caved to I don’t know how many times.”

“This is the kind of uprising in the media, uprising on the left that just sends chills down the spines of the average, ordinary Washington Republican, and they cave within seconds to things like this, as [Sen. John] McCain and Lindsey Graham predictably and right on schedule have done, by coming out and saying they profoundly disagree. This has always been, as far as I’m concerned, the wild card for anything Trump does, and that is the Republican and the Republican leadership in Congress.”

Limbaugh stressed that the protests were not spontaneous reactions to Trump’s executive order barring people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S.

“What all of this is about is the preordained, prearranged Democrat Party strategy of unseating Donald Trump and opposing him,” he explained.

“It’s nothing more than total resistance to everything. It doesn’t matter what it is. There is going to be total resistance to everything. He’s gonna name his Supreme Court pick tomorrow night. Total resistance. The protests at the airports bought and paid for by George Soros, prearranged. People have been sitting and waiting for the moment to be cued to action.”

Limbaugh continued: “I was telling people over the weekend who are alarmed at how often and how large these protests seem to be, how often they materialize, and I told everybody that asked me about it to calm down, that it is the strategy. This is the official policy of Trump opposition to simply resist everything because that’s all they can do. They can’t stop it unless the Republicans cave and join them. If the Republicans stay unified, House and Senate, and in support of the Trump agenda then there’s nothing the Democrats can do.”

“These protests in part are designed to paralyze Republicans, and if they paralyze Trump, well, that’s icing on the cake and an added bonus. … It’s crucial going forward to be able to keep in perspective what they show you on TV and not fall for the narrative. This is as much about paralyzing Republicans as it is Trump, because if they can paralyze Republicans, they can stop the Trump agenda.”

He called the protests “mindless,” noting it was “the same process, the same lying, stinking procedure … . It’s by rote. It is not organic or spontaneous.”

It didn’t take long for former President Barack Obama to get involved in the issues of his successor.

Ten days into the Trump administration, Obama, speaking through his spokesman Kevin Lewis on Monday, heaped praise on the protesters.

“President Obama is heartened by the level of engagement taking place in communities around the country,” Lewis said.

“In his final official speech as president, he spoke about the important role of citizen and how all Americans have a responsibility to be the guardians of our democracy – not just during an election but every day.”

Lewis continued: “Citizens exercising their constitutional right to assemble, organize, and have their voices heard by their elected officials is exactly what we expect to see when American values are at stake.

“With regard to comparisons to President Obama’s foreign policy decisions, as we’ve heard before, the president fundamentally disagrees with the notion of discriminating against individuals because of their faith or religion.”

Limbaugh said Obama’s backing of the protests comes as no surprise.

“He’s a community organizer! This is what he does!” Limbaugh shouted. “Organizing these kinds of mass protests is Obama’s résumé. This is what he did. So, of course he supports this.”

Limbaugh also said he was offended by Obama’s claim on “American values.”

“This presumption that the left defines and owns American values, that offends me deeply. They are anti-American values. They’re all about uprooting traditional American values. They’re all about transforming away from traditional American values. By definition. That’s the whole point of the Obama administration was to scrub existing traditions, institutions and so forth and replace them. All that’s happening here [with Trump’s executive orders] is the American value of national security and self-protection, national defense is taking place.”

A new poll on Monday indicates most voters approve of President Trump’s temporary halt to refugees and visitors from seven Middle Eastern and African countries until the government can do a better job of keeping out individuals who are terrorist threats.

The survey by Rasmussen Reports finds that 57 percent of likely U.S. voters favor a temporary ban on refugees from Syria, Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen. Only 33 percent oppose the ban.

