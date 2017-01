(BREITBART) — Lindsay Lohan penned a poem about the Syrian refugee crisis Tuesday in which she wrote of a desire to help fix “idle ISIS minds.”

The 30-year-old actress — who has begun doing advocacy work for Syrian refugees, including providing free energy drinks to some refugee camps — posted the short poem to her Instagram account on Tuesday.

“[S]ometimes i hear the voice of the one i loved the most/but in this world we live in of terror/who i am to be the girl who is scared and hurt/when most things that happen i cannot explain [sic],” Lohan begins her poem.