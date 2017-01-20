Major U.S. university creates 'safe space' for Muslims in burqas

The University of Kansas has created a women’s-only lunchroom especially for Muslim students who wear the hijab, or the more extreme face-covering garb such as the burqa and the nijab.

It was the brainchild of Muslim Student Association leaders who said Muslim women needed a “safe space” on campus to eat their lunches. After all, it’s not easy to eat while wearing the burqa or nijab, traditional Islamic veils that cover the mouth.

“It is mainly used by Muslim women because it allows them a space to remove [their] hijabs and eat,” Abdoulie Njai, the KU Student Senate director of diversity and inclusion, told the College Fix.

The room, open on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. in the public university’s Office of Multicultural Affairs, is available to all female students — but in particular it allows female Muslim students to eat in a segregated, private area.

The lunchroom debuted a year ago. A campus spokesperson confirmed to the College Fix that it’s still in use today but declined to comment further.

According to Njai, “It has become very popular and many students utilize the space.”

Njai added it’s something of a “safe place” for them.

Omar Rana, the school’s previous director of diversity and inclusion, reportedly worked closely with international students and the MSA to create the safe space. He was informed that Muslim students who wore face coverings were being “forced” to leave campus because there was no place on campus where they could eat, the College Fix reported.

“Omar collaborated with Precious Porras, the director of the Office of Multicultural Affairs, and they decided to transform one of their rooms into the women’s lunch room to create a safe place for these students to eat,” Njai told the College Fix.

This is not an anomaly. American universities have been promoting the hijab and other Islamic face coverings for years in the name of diversity and multiculturalism.

Germany the latest to ban the burqa

This type of accommodation is the opposite trend from what is happening in Europe, where German Chancellor Angela Merkel, under fire for allowing more than 1.3 million Muslim migrants into her country over the last two years, has recently banned the burqa in public spaces.

France was the first European country to ban the burqa. The Netherlands has banned the burqa on public transportation and in hospitals, schools and other government properties. Belgium and Switzerland have done likewise.

The creation of special spaces for burqa-clad Muslim women to eat is just one example of the way American universities have bent over backward to accommodate the MSA and Islam. At the same time, accommodations and rights for Christian students have often been pulled back or challenged on U.S. campuses.

Many universities have created Muslim prayer rooms complete with prayer rugs and requirements that students remove their shoes. The University of Iowa joined the list of colleges with Muslim prayer rooms last year.

Many other colleges, such as the University of Minnesota and University of Michigan, have installed ritual foot baths to accommodate the Islamic need to wash before praying five times a day.

Robert Spencer, author of the Jihad Watch blog for the David Horowitz Freedom Center, said there’s much more at stake here when universities bow to the MSA in the name of “diversity.”

“What do they need a safe space for? Who is attacking them?” Spencer wrote in an email to WND. “The very idea that there was any need for this is absurd. This is one step toward the full imposition of Shariah and the separation of the sexes.”

Pamela Geller, president of the National Freedom Defense Initiative and author of the book “Stop the Islamization of America,” said “this is your taxpayer dollars at work.”

“This is the continuing Islamization of the public square – work, school, culture,” Geller wrote in her blog. “This is Shariah. Under Islamic law, Muslims are superior, a special class deserving of special status and accommodation.”

The goal of civilizational jihad is to impose Shariah wherever and whenever possible, Geller told WND in an email.

“Shariah mandates strict separation of the sexes,” she added. “A man and a woman can never be alone together. This lunchroom is a step toward full Shariah implementation. It also gives credence to ridiculous claims that hijab-wearing Muslim women are being victimized.”

When the Islamic lunchroom debuted at Kansas University in February 2016, an article in the campus newspaper, the University Daily Kansan, also quoted Rana as calling it a place “mainly for women on campus who require a safe space to eat lunch due to religious attire that cannot be removed in public.”

“One thing that they mentioned is that they didn’t really have a place to go for lunch hours,” Rana said at the time. “They can’t really eat in the union because they would have to take off their burqa or niqab, which they can’t do, or they would have to eat under it, which isn’t always the most comfortable.”

A member of the KU Muslim Student Association, Zoya Khan, also told the campus newspaper that “it’s about creating a safe space for Muslim women on campus, and I think that’s really allowing for that.”

“I think it’s creating an environment of inclusivity and acceptance. We are part of the KU community and KU is allowing for us to feel comfortable.”

Student visas issued to Muslim students on rise

Like many universities, Kansas continues to increase the number of Muslim students it imports to the U.S. on student visas. These students then become fodder for the Muslim Student Association to agitate for rights. MSA is an offshoot of the extremist Muslim Brotherhood, which has been banned as a terrorist organization in Russia, the UAE, Egypt and other countries. A bill has been sitting in Congress that would declare the Brotherhood a terrorist organization in the U.S. and many are hoping President-elect Donald Trump will help get the bill passed.

There are 1.11 million international students with F (academic) or M (vocational) status studying in the United States, according to the latest “SEVIS by the Numbers,” a quarterly report on international student trends prepared by the Student and Exchange Visitor Program, part of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations. The top countries sending students to the U.S. are China, India, South Korea and Saudi Arabia.

