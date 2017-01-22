Man shot, critically injured outside Milo Yiannopoulos event

(KCPQ) Violence erupted at the University of Washington Friday night as protesters opposed to a right-wing speaker at the campus and his supporters clashed. Bricks, firecrackers and paint were thrown at officers and others — and then a gunshot rang out.

A man in the crowd crumpled over. The Seattle Fire Department confirmed an adult male was shot and had a “possible life threatening injury”; he was rushed to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center.

Harborview spokeswoman Susan Gregg later said the victim, who police said was 25 years old, arrived at the hospital at 9 p.m. and that he was in critical condition and undergoing surgery.