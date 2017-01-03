Mark Hamill writes farewell letter to Carrie Fisher

(HOLLYWOOD REPORTER) — “She was a handful, but my life would have been so much drabber if she hadn’t been my friend,” Hamill writes in a remembrance of his late ‘Star Wars’ co-star.

Carrie and I occupied a unique area in each other’s lives. It was like we were in a garage band together that somehow hit it huge. We had no idea the impact Star Wars would have on the world. I remember we were out on tour right before the movie opened. By the time we got to Chicago, there was a crowd at the airport. I said, ‘Hey look, you guys, there must be somebody famous on the plane.” I was looking around to see who it might be. And then in the crowd I saw a kid dressed in a Han Solo vest. Then I saw girl dressed like Princess Leia. I said, “Oh my God, look, Carrie, there’s somebody dressed just like you. She’s got the buns on her head!”