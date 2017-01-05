Sheriff offers inmates to build border wall

(Lifezette) A Massachusetts sheriff on Wednesday unveiled an outside-the-box proposal to help make President-Elect Donald Trump’s proposed border wall a reality — inmate labor.

Thomas M. Hodgson, who was sworn in to a fifth four-year term on Wednesday as sheriff of Bristol County, is pitching a plan to create a nationwide consortium of sheriffs who agree to make inmate labor available to respond to the aftermath of hurricanes and natural disasters — and for ambitious national building projects. One possible application would be to provide labor for the construction of a border wall.

“I can think of no other project that would have such a positive impact on our inmates and our country than building this wall,” Hodgson said in a prepared statement.