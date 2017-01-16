Matt Lauer admits weeping over Biden award

(LIFEZETTE) — NBC’s host of “The Today Show” Matt Lauer confessed Friday that he was so overcome with emotion that he “just burst out crying” when President Obama surprised Vice President Joe Biden by awarding him the Medal of Freedom Thursday.

As Lauer recounted the event, he proclaimed there was “something special in Washington yesterday.” When Lauer watched Obama surprise Biden with the Medal of Freedom, he said it was a good thing that there were no cameras nearby to capture the moment.

“So I’m glad there were no cameras in my apartment yesterday because I was just sitting there weeping,” Lauer gushed. “I just burst out crying when I saw that moment. It was incredible.”