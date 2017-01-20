Mattis confirmed as defense secretary by Senate

(CBS News) The Senate on Friday confirmed retired Gen. James Mattis as President Trump’s secretary of defense in an overwhelming vote.

After Mr. Trump took the oath of office Friday afternoon, one of the measures that he signed was a waiver approved by Congress that allows Mattis to serve as the Pentagon’s chief, exempting him from a current law that limits the appointment of a defense secretary within seven years of relief from duty.

Mattis, 66, testified at his confirmation hearing last week. He defended the importance of NATO, called Russia a “principal threat” and differed from Mr. Trump on whether Jerusalem should be considered the capital of Israel.