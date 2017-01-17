Mayor quits golf club over attempt to block Obama

(FOX NEWS) The local mayor and member of the exclusive Maryland country club whose members are preemptively trying to keep President Obama out over his stance on Israel announced that he was dropping out over the controversy.

Jeffrey Slavin, the mayor of the Montgomery County town of Somerset, said he could no longer belong to a community at Woodmont Country Club with such “intolerance,” The New York Post reported.

The Washington Post reported that some members of the historically Jewish club were bothered by Obama’s recent decision not to vote on a U.N. resolution criticizing Israeli settlements.