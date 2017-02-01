McCain, Graham torment Trump

(POLITICO) — A parade of Republicans this weekend blasted President Donald Trump for his executive order on immigration. Trump only seemed to notice two of them: John McCain and Lindsey Graham.

The two senators are Trump’s most persistent intraparty critics, lashing him for his views on trade, immigration and foreign policy. And perhaps most notably, they seem to get under Trump’s skin — the new president fired off a tweet in response to their latest criticism, calling the pair “weak on immigration” along with several other barbs.

But, so far, they’ve managed to avoid getting embroiled in the kind of personal feud that Trump relishes.