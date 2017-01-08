The Benghazi 9/11 attack that killed four brave Americans was caused by a YouTube video. Michael Brown had his hands up and shouted “Don’t shoot” before Ferguson cop Darren Wilson shot him. Man-caused global warming is settled science. Bruce Jenner is a woman. Vladimir Putin hacked America’s election system. Trump senior adviser Steve Bannon is a white supremacist.

Much of what the “mainstream media” report today as news is either misleading or flat-out false. Yet, ironically, America’s elite journalists are up in arms over a supposedly new threat they call “fake news.”

And what is “fake news”? That turns out to be a much more profound and revealing question than one might think, as is dramatically proven in the January 2017 issue of WND’s acclaimed Whistleblower magazine, titled “MEET THE FAKE NEWS MEDIA.”



Subtitled, “Feigning objectivity, they traffic in disinformation, conspiracy and fabrication,” the issue demonstrates conclusively who’s the real source of most fake news in today’s America.

“A journalist’s job,” notes veteran newsman and Whistleblower Editor David Kupelian, “is to be a professional truth-teller, but that begs the ultimate question: What is truth?”

Noting that “traditionally minded Americans, conservatives, evangelical Christians and countless others see truth one way,” Kupelian explains that “those on ‘the left’ – code for a worldview of churning rebellion against the Judeo-Christian, capitalist, Constitution-honoring ways of previous generations of Americans – have their own very different notions of truth. And that includes most of today’s establishment press.”

He adds: “Of course, Americans have the cherished constitutional right to believe whatever ‘truth’ they want, however absurd it might be. But there is a big price to pay, both as individuals and as a nation, for embracing lies as truth – which is why our very freedom depends on an honest press.”

Indeed, the primary role of a free press in a free country has always been to serve as a vigilant watchdog on government and other powerful institutions and people, lest they abuse that power.

Unfortunately, in recent decades, America’s establishment press has devolved from simply manifesting a strong liberal bias, to acting as cheerleaders for big government, to openly advocating destructive and perverse leftwing causes, to secretly and unethically colluding with favored political candidates (as we saw in November’s election), to – most recently – obsessively attacking those who dare report the news truthfully!

As “MEET THE FAKE NEWS MEDIA proves, liberal media bias has metastasized into nothing less than a war on truth.

Issue highlights include:

“Fake news, fake history – and fake truth” by David Kupelian, who exposes the ultimate irony: “The ‘mainstream media’ have become the very enemy they condemn”

“‘Fake news’? Judge for yourself who the faker is” by Joseph Farah, who notes that the news websites smeared as “fake” include “the most aggressive watchdogs on government waste, fraud, abuse and corruption”

“The fake news that spawned Black Lives Matter” by Jack Cashill, who traces the radical movement back to bogus “mainstream media” reporting

“Superstar reporter warns ‘fake news’ is a censorship trap” by Garth Kant. Former top CBS investigative journalist Sharyl Attkisson sees government suppression of journalists on its way, declaring, “I’m really nervous about someone saying ‘we’ll decide the truth'”

“Feds to counter ‘fake news’ with stunning propaganda plan” by Bob Unruh, about a new government entity created and funded “to decide what’s truth and what’s not”

“‘Fake news’? The left-wing war on freedom” by Pamela Geller, who passionately decries the media’s current wanton spread of “disinformation and deception”

“Ex-Soviet spy chief: Blame the U.S. media for ‘fake news'” by Art Moore, in which one of the world’s top disinformation experts tells Whistleblower that “Socialist-style disinformation is exactly what we are now facing” from America’s elite media

“Disinformation expert reveals destructive power of fake news” by Lt. Gen. Ion Mihai Pacepa and Ronald Rychlak, in which the former communist spymaster and highest-ranking Cold War defector vividly illustrates just how easily the American press propagates outright lies

“Exposing the lie launderers” by David Kupelian, revealing how the press became America’s primary purveyor of disinformation

“The real saboteurs of a Trump foreign policy” by Patrick J. Buchanan, on how America’s “War Party” wants to “convert a fake story into the real story” of the Trump administration

story” of the Trump administration “Meet leftist prof who wrote ‘hit list’ of ‘fake’ news sites” by Chelsea Schilling, profiling the Trump-bashing feminist professor who blacklisted WND, Breitbart, the Blaze and James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas

“16 fake news stories over the last 20 years” by Jack Cashill, documenting how the establishment news media repeatedly and knowingly perpetuate false information

“How the establishment will try to destroy Trump” by Ann Coulter – a warning to the 45th president about the dangers of “trading results for respectability”

“6 eye-popping cases of mainstream media fake news” by Mychal Massie, highlighting “scandalous oldies but goodies from CNN, ABC, NBC”

“‘Disruptive innovation’ in the news” by Laura Hollis, a look forward at what happens when technology coincides with public dissatisfaction – something good!

Ironically, even WND, the parent organization of Whistleblower, was recently designated a “fake news site” on at least one widely publicized list cited by many “mainstream media” outlets. Since WND, now in its 20th year of operation, adheres to the highest traditional journalism standards and is read internationally by close to 10 million people monthly, one might wonder why it would be maligned as “fake news.”

“Here’s why,” says Kupelian: “WND’s worldview is pro-American, pro-Constitution, pro-Judeo-Christian, pro-capitalism and pro-morality. Obviously, then, it must be condemned as hateful and delusional by the left, which seems perpetually at war with America’s cultural, legal and moral foundations.”

